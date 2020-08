As she draws closer to the release of her sophomore album “Colours and Sounds,” Afro-house singer Niniola releases the official video to her recently released hit Single “Addicted“.

The video, which is dedicated to her late father Rtd Simeon Olaosebikan Apata, was directed by Adasa Cookey.

Let Niniola take you into her world with a video filled with fun, happiness, emotions and dance.

Watch the video below: