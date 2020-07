Afro-house queen Niniola has released a new single titled “Addicted”, the latest single off her upcoming sophomore album “Colours and Sounds,” dropping in September.

Following on the heels of the Afrobeat-inspired “Fantasy” featuring Femi Kuti, Niniola returns with her signature sound produced by Sarz.

“Addicted” is about searching for a long-lost love. Having a crazy addiction to love.

Listen to the track below: