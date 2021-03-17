Guinness Nigeria is celebrating resilient Women with the short Film ‘No Apologies’ Starring Nengi & Beverly Naya

Guinness Nigeria has been a significant voice for championing inclusivity and on International Women’s Day, the brand took a bold step in celebrating women everywhere with a short film documentary titled “No Apologies”.

In compliance with the 2021 theme, “Choose to Challenge,” Guinness highlights five daring women as perfect conveyors of inspiration to women searching for a beacon of hope in the fight against gender bias.

The “No apologies” film features stories of Brand Guinness ambassadors, Nengi Hampson and Beverly Naya; Superstar footballer, Asisat Oshoala, CEO Reel Fruit, Affiong Williams, and Afro-house crooner, Niniola Apata. The featured women share their unique methods of challenging stereotypes in their fields as an inspiration to others to replicate.

The film leads with Beverly Naya earnestly seeking answers to change and achieving the extraordinary. All the ladies slowly unbottle stereotypes they have had to deal with on their journey to achieving the extraordinary in a synchronized response to the meditations of Beverly Naya’s heart.

Closing the film, Beverly Naya echoed, “The work we do is important. We have an opportunity to change our stories and those of women all over the world. Stay fierce. Own it like a queen. No apologies.”

Speaking about the role of Guinness, Adenike Adebola, Marketing & Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria, said: “For us at Guinness, International Women’s Day is a significant day for acknowledging extraordinary women and this film is a perfect toast to all unapologetic women owing to their craft every day.

“We are committed to being a driver of change and an inspiration for the desired shift in stereotypes regarding women; demanding and enabling a more diverse and inclusive society; creating, supporting and shaping truly progressive work in its portrayal of women.”

“We encourage Nigerians nationwide to continue to lend their voices in achieving an ecosystem where everyone has an equal opportunity to prove their mettle in every field of work.”

The film received thousands of positive sentiments, evident in comments such as; “This is so remarkable and kudos to @GuinnessNGR Women are powerful change agents!! Proud of my niece @AffiSupaStar” “This is where my sis name belongs” “This is so beautiful to watch” “sending this to me sisters” “Love this!! Well-done director @bossladyofLagos” “Up Guinness!!!… Am drinking a very chilled bottle right now!!” “You people are really changing the stereotype. Strong women”

Guinness Nigeria has been on an inspiring inclusivity and diversity campaign for a while now and this film is a step further in the right direction. We hope this film does the desirable by stirring up a whole new generation of female leaders across disciplines.

Want to shatter a stereotype of your own? Guinness is inviting women to share their own stories of breaking gender stereotypes on social media with the hashtag #GuinnessIWD. Follow the conversation on social media with @GuinnessNGR.

