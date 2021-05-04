Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Tani Adewumi is Officially a National Chess Master at 10!

Music Scoop

Guess Who British GQ Magazine's June Cover Star is... Burna Boy!

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Fancy Acholonu Shares Sweet Moment She Said Yes to Alexx Ekubo

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

She Said Yes: Alexx Ekubo And Longtime Love Fancy Acholonu Are Engaged

Scoop Sweet Spot

Congrats! Kizz Daniel Just Announced He’s Welcomed Twins

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Read the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Movies & TV Scoop

Ikorodu Bois' "Fans Make the Movies" Netflix Feature Spotted on Times Square!

Scoop

It’s Another Opportunity for You to be a Superstar - All You Need to Know About #BBNaija Season 6 Auditions

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome-Frimpong & Hubby Phillip Frimpong Welcome Baby Girl

BN TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Prince William & Kate Middleton share Adorable Family Video to Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary

Scoop

Tani Adewumi is Officially a National Chess Master at 10!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Tani Adewumi, the Nigerian refugee who claimed the New York State chess championship at the age of eight, is a name you might be familiar with. If you do, we have some exciting news for you. Tani, who is now ten years old, just won a championship and is currently a National Chess Master, according to Nicholas Kristof, New York Times columnist.

He won the CCFC G/30 Club Championships in Norwalk, Connecticut, earning a whopping 58 points and the title of National Master.

Tani shot to fame in 2019 when he claimed the New York State Chess Championship. He was celebrated by people and platforms around the world, including “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, who announced at the time that a biopic about the chess prodigy was in the works.

Nicholas Kristof said that the chess prodigy is a reminder that “talent is universal, but opportunity is not,” because he was fortunate enough to find a chess program near his shelter at the time.

Along with his growing chess ambition, three film companies competed for the rights to his novel, which was acquired by Paramount Pictures.

Tani’s biography, “My Name is Tani… and I Believe in Miracles,” was released on April 14, 2020. The book is available on books.google.com.ng

His mum Oluwatoyin Adewumi shared the good news via her Instagram page, “Our God has done it again today. Tanitoluwa won chess club of Fairfield Connecticut championship,” she wrote. This is the LORD’s doing, for it is Marvelous in Our Eyes. Thank you, Jesus!!!”

His coach, National Master Shawn Martinez also confirmed this news with a post on Instagram. He wrote:

#KeepPushing my boy! From the first day I met you where you barely knew how to move the pieces to now shaking hands with a 10 year old chess master and the Fairfield chess club champion! Tremendous shout out to Tani for his endless passion, drive, and work ethic! You truly earned this weekend big guy and May it propel you closer to your dreams of becoming the youngest GM! Continue to inspire the world 🌍 young lion 🦁! I’m so happy I got the chance to see you and the family today after this crazy year! May god continue to bless you and give you the strength to reach your dreams! #workhardplayhard #futuregm

Stay motivated and strive to be the best version of yourself 🚀 no matter what! #FindYourMotivation #KeepPushing

– Coach Shawn

 

Photo Credit: toyinqb1

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: Living in the Age of Misinformation

How Do We Make Our Society Safer for Every “Ini ‘Hiny’ Umoren”?

Eniola Olaosebikan: The Thing About Wanting a Child of a Particular Gender

Chika Okorafor Aneke: How Mindfulness Can Help Men Reduce Stress

Kingsley Umeh: Here’s Why you Should Invest in Cryptocurrency
Advertisement
css.php