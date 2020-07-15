Connect with us

BN TV Inspired

Tani Adewumi isn't Giving Up on Becoming the Youngest Chess Grandmaster

BN TV Inspired

Meghan Markle has a Powerful Message for Young Women Everywhere

BN TV

Abimbola Craig's tips on "First Date Dos & Don’ts"

BN TV Music

You Need to See Rema’s Performance of "Iron Man" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live"

Beauty BN TV

Jackie Aina Tries Out 5 TikTok Makeup Hacks on New Vlog

BN TV

Remembering the Good & Happy Times with Nicole Thea ❤️

BN TV

Don't Miss the New Episodes of Steve Harvey's Game Show “Family Feud Africa”

BN TV

The Only Basil Mackerel Fish Sauce Recipe You Need | The Kitchen Muse

BN TV Comedy

The Priceless Moment Ooni of Ife proved he’s Mr Macaroni’s Biggest Fan

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

A Tale of Love & Self Discovery: Watch the Trailer for Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim's "Ìfé"

BN TV

Tani Adewumi isn’t Giving Up on Becoming the Youngest Chess Grandmaster

BN TV

Published

14 mins ago

 on

Since his last appearance on the CBS This Morning” in 2019, a lot has changed for Tani Adewumi, but not his determination to become a grandmaster.

The 9-year-old was introduced to the world at a pivotal moment. He hoisted the trophy as the New York State chess champion, displacing 73 opponents of considerably more years.

He well determined on being the youngest grandmaster in the game, and through hard work and giving hearts, things were good for his family, but just like the rest of the world, the pandemic might slow things down. “The world record is 12 years and seven months,” Tani asserts.

The longer COVID-19 stays and Tani cannot be in competition, the less his chances are to become a grandmaster.

Vladimir Duthiers of “CBS This Morning” met up with Tani Adewumi for a follow-up visit on July 14.

There’s so much to learn in the interview below:

 

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Let’s Have That Conversation About Brand Nigeria!

Jean Clare Oge: It is not always THEM… Sometimes, it is YOU

Adefolake Adekola: Disposal of Chemical Waste in Nigeria

Toluse Dove Francis: How to Develop Emotional Muscles

These South African Women Did Not Know They Were Pregnant Until The Day of Delivery

Advertisement
css.php