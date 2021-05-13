Connect with us

Victony's Team says He has "Successfully Undergone All Surgeries & is Recuperating"

New Music + Video: Elaine - Right Now

New Video: Seyi Shay & Yemi Alade - Pempe

New Video: Juls feat. Tay Iwar & Projexx - Chance

Listen to TY Bello's New Album "Africa Awake" featuring Nathaniel Bassey, Folabi Nuel & Nosa

Fela Kuti wasn't Inducted into the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but He’s Always a Legend to Us

New Video: Yemi Alade - Dancina

New Video: Ruger - Bounce

New Music: Lamboginny - Control Yourself

Bose Ogulu talks managing Burna Boy & Winning the Grammys on "Rubbin' Minds"

Photo Credit: @victony | @___tse

On the 26th of April, Nigerian singer Victony was reportedly involved in a fatal accident in which he sustained severe injuries/fractures and had to undergo surgeries.

An official press statement by the singer’s team has been released on his health, announcing that he has successfully undergone all surgeries and is currently recuperating. “He has left the ICU and is in high spirit,” the statement says.

Showing appreciation for the response towards a call made earlier to raise funds for Victony’s surgeries and physiotherapy, the statement further reads:

We would also like to appreciate everyone who responded swiftly to our call for help in the form of finances and prayers. We were able to raise enough funds to pay for all his surgeries and also his physiotherapy. He is currently recuperating gradually and we are glad about the progress he has made so far.

Photo Credit: @victony | @___tse

