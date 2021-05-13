New Music + Video: Elaine – Right Now

Connect with us

South African R&B singer and songwriter Elaine is kicking off her next era of music with a moody new single dubbed “Right Now.”

This song is exactly what it means and feels like to welcome growth, celebrate being a confident woman and find comfort in independence. When making this song, I remember walking up to the mic with a lot of things I was carrying in my heart but had trouble communicating and relaying to others. After I recorded it, things changed for me. The concept of Love transformed from being a good lover to someone, to being a good lover to myself too.

“Right Now” marks Elaine’s first release since 2019’s EP “Elements” and its beautifully shot music video, directed by Nape Phasha, shows Elaine living her best life.

Watch the video below:

