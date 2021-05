Here’s the official video for “Pempe” by Seyi Shay and Yemi Alade, directed by Clarence Peters.

On “Pempe”, Seyi Shay and Yemi Alade address social media trolls, the inconsistencies with what men want from women, over-sexualization and misrepresentation of women in the music industry and beyond.

Produced by Kel-P, this record serves as the single before Seyi Shay’s upcoming project slated for a summer 2021 release.

Watch the video below: