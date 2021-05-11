“Elevator Baby” gets Bollywood Remake “Thank You Brother!”

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Elevator Baby“, 2019 produced by Niyi Akinmolayan and directed by Akay Mason has gotten a Bollywood remake titled “Thank You Brother!”

Niyi Akinmolayan confirmed this in an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. “Last year we released Elevator Baby on Netflix Naija”, said Niyi. “A few weeks after, I got a call from a film producer in India, Ramesh Parthyr. He had fallen in love with story and wanted to buy the rights for a remake”, the filmmaker added.

I thought it was a joke o…until dollars entered my akant!!! They have made a really beautiful Indian version and I can’t wait to watch it myself.

Elevator Baby was a labour of love and was so much hard work. I am glad Anthill Studios has opened a new opportunity for nollywood revenue via remake rights!! Thank you very much Ramesh for doing this the right way. I can’t wait for us to have more collaborations in future. Maybe a Nollywood remake of a Bollywood hit 😁😁😁And congrats to the cast and crew of #elevatorbaby!!! You guys made history.

Many thanks to @mosesbabatope for convincing me over and over to make this film and the @filmoneng team for helping us succeed. Let’s do more cc @spindocto

The story revolves around a spoiled brat who gets stuck in an elevator with a heavily pregnant woman. It was widely lauded when it debuted in cinemas in 2019 and on Netflix in 2020.

“Elevator Baby” starred Timini Egbuson and Toyin Abraham, earning both AMVCA recognitions.

See the trailer below:

