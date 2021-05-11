Biodun Stephen will be directing Anthill Studios’ forthcoming film “Progressive Tailors Club”

A new Anthill Studios film, “Progressive Tailors Club,” is in the works, and this will be the first Anthill Studios’ movie with a female director.

Announced earlier this week, Biodun Stephen will be jumping behind the camera to flex her directing chops for the forthcoming movie. Biodun Stephen was the director of “Breaded Life,” “Joba,” and “Perfect Picture,” and for the new project she will be working alongside, Victoria Akujobi who will serve as the producer.

Victory Akujobi has also worked on several movies such as “Prophetess“, “DOD“, and “Elevator Baby“.

Niyi Akinmolayan made this known via his official Instagram page. He wrote: