This Trailer for "Fatherhood" starring Kevin Hart as a Single Dad Will Tug at Your Heartstrings

Meet the Beauty Queens representing Africa at the 69th Miss Universe

“Elevator Baby” gets Bollywood Remake "Thank You Brother!"

Pastor Adeboye Speaks on the Passing of His Son Dare Adeboye: "...Don't cry, because he is resting in glory"

ICYMI: Watch Cast & Crew of "The New Normal", "Ponzi" & "About A Boy" answer Questions at #NWFF2021

Chicken, Fish, Beef & Vegetarian—4 Irresistible Pasta Recipes from Sisi Yemmie to Try this Week

Bose Ogulu talks managing Burna Boy & Winning the Grammys on "Rubbin' Minds"

New Video: Oxlade - DKT

A Trip to Senegal! Find out what Abimbola Craig got up to in New Vlog

Adanna & David walk us through the process of decorating their baby's room

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Kevin Hart is a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world—fatherhood—in a heartwarming, funny and emotional film titled “Fatherhood” based on the inspiring novel “Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love” by Matthew Logelin.

Directed by Paul Weitz, Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, and Paul Reiser round out this all-star cast. The movie will fittingly premiere on the streaming platform this Father’s Day, June 18, 2021.

Watch the trailer below:

