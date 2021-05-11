This Trailer for “Fatherhood” starring Kevin Hart as a Single Dad Will Tug at Your Heartstrings

Kevin Hart is a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world—fatherhood—in a heartwarming, funny and emotional film titled “Fatherhood” based on the inspiring novel “Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love” by Matthew Logelin.

Directed by Paul Weitz, Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, and Paul Reiser round out this all-star cast. The movie will fittingly premiere on the streaming platform this Father’s Day, June 18, 2021.

Watch the trailer below: