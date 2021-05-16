Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Don't Miss Episode 8 of New Web Series “Highway Girls”

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah's Designer Stew Recipe is Absolutely Mouth-Watering

BN TV

Juls Breaks Down the Making of his Single "Chance" feat. Tay Iwar & Projexx

BN TV

A Relaxing & Therapeutic Makeup Tutorial from Dimma Umeh

BN TV Movies & TV

Episode 2 (In Pursuit of Truth) of Accelerate TV’s New Series “The Olive” is Right Here

BN TV

#AskArese: Learn how to Deal with Debt & Grow Your Business from Damilola Victor-Itotoi of Caesars Feast

BN TV

Wathoni Anyansi & Trikytee discuss Child Labour in this Episode of "Baby Talk Show"

BN TV Living

Let Sisi Yemmie Show You How to Make Pounded Yam without 'Pounding'

BN TV Movies & TV

Bro Code in the Mud! Here's Episode 10 of "Mostly Straight" Season 1

BN TV

Don't Miss Fireboy DML's Live Concert for YouTube Africa Month Celebration 2021

BN TV

Don’t Miss Episode 8 of New Web Series “Highway Girls”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Episode 8 of the new web series titled “Highway Girls” has premiered.

“Highway Girls” is centred on a group of smart and clever high school teens in a supersonic race to live adult life irrespective of the consequences. It brings to light the state of the street for the nurture of the girl child.

The series stars Ejike Metusela, Sharon Ifedi, Emmanuel Precious, Nwabueze Rachael, Gladys Benson, Chuks Chyke and other talented actors.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: Things that Downplay your Visibility in the Workplace

Fola Daniel Adelesi: You Don’t Have to Impress People!

BN Hot Topic: Why Do People Look Away When Strangers are in Trouble?

How Insecurity is Raising Yet Another Traumatized Generation according to Hauwa Ojeifo | #BNAsksHauwa

#BNShareYourHustle: Braz Books Is Exactly What You Need to Brush Up Your Native Language
Advertisement
css.php