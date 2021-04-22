BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Crave: Online Food and Drinks Fair

Experience four days of irresistible deals, exclusive offers and free drinks at Crave Online Food and Drinks Fair. Crave Online Food and Drinks Fair will be a mouth-watering culinary adventure. If you’re looking to try something new, enjoy good food and drinks, and win a goodie bag, the answer is – and forever will be – Crave.

Date: Wednesday, April 21 – Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: foodcriticlive.com

Onye Ma Echi – No One Knows Tomorrow

Art Bridge Project in collaboration with Angels & Muse presents “ONYE MA ECHI: nobody knows tomorrow”, an exhibition of drawings featuring Ayanfe Olarinde, Joanna ‘Adevie’ Macgregor, Maxwel Marcus, and Valerie Fab-Uche. Featuring works on paper executed with charcoal, pen, and ink, ONYE MA ECHI explores the constant transformation of life and thriving in uncertainty. Curated by Tony Ola.

Date: Monday, April 19 – Friday, April 30, 2021.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Angel & Muse, 5, Sumbo Jibowu Street, Ikoyi Lagos.

Casino Night

Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: The Sync Hub, 1st Floor, Kojo Motors, Mabushi, Abuja.

RSVP: 09052849362

LiVE! Lounge Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo Street Off, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island.

RSVP: 09021106225

Flash Band

Flash Band will be performing live.

Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Venue: Beer Barn, 32A Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: 08118888003

Oldies/DJ Request Night

Come enjoy an exclusive old school Thursday, with some blasts from the past. Experience fun and luxury at its finest.

Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Venue: Coco Cafe, 466, Alex Ekueme Way, Beside Arewa Hospital, Opposite Jabi Park, Abuja.

RSVP: 08022280835

Old Skool

You read it rightly. It’s non stop jams at the cafe this Thursday, oldies and new school. Plus the DJ plays at your request, what a feeling. You can’t be anywhere else.

Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Plot 215, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent Discovery Mall, Wuse 2, Abuja.

RSVP: 08095494376 or 08022280835

Ultimate Chill Vibes

Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bolivar, Plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki.

RSVP: bolivarbarlagos

Heineken Lagos Fashion Week

Heineken Lagos Fashion Week returns this year for a new fashion season! From 22nd to 24th April the platform will host ‘Woven Threads II: Moving in Circles’ in partnership with Fashion Revolution. The hybrid showcase is inspired by traditional craft and the need to adopt a more responsible approach to producing fashion on the continent. Woven Threads will feature the work of designers working to close the product life-cycle with an emphasis on waste and recycling. Featuring designers include: Awa Meite, Bloke, Chiip O Neal, Emmy Kasbit, IAMISIGO, Nkwo, Pepperrow, This Is Us, amongst others.

Date: Thursday, April 22 – Saturday, April 24, 2021.

RSVP: @lagosfashionweekofficial

Masked, The Outing, An Art Exhibition by Chuma Anagbado

Mmanwu – the age of old masquerade of the Igbo is performed solely by members of male secret societies wearing elaborate, ornamental and very colorful costumes that are designed to evoke the ancestral spirits. A key aspect of the masquerade is the face-covering that comes in different forms and inspired by natural life forms. The Mask serves as the window through which spirits; the ancestors connect, see and communicate with the physical world. Today, the mmanwu inspires, entertains, connects realms and presents the ephemeral – the mmanwu is a mask! “Masked, the outing- My outing is a visual expression of lines and colors dipped from my moments of fear and despair, hopelessness and hope, fate and faith couched in revolving layers of subliminal performance.”

Date: Friday, April 23 – Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Mbari Uno Showroom, 10C, Ladoke Akintola, Ikeja G.R.A., Lagos.

Vibe Saturday

355 Restaurant and Lounge & Banana Island Gang in conjunction with 1327 & Forlana Records present Kinsolo featuring Buju “All Mine Private Video Screeing”. It’s an event organized for a special private video screening of a new video by Kinsolo featuring Buju titled “All Mine ” as directed by WG Films. It’s an innovative event packed with so much fun, excitement, social networking and interaction.

Date: Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: 355, Restaurant and Lounge, Landmark Center, Victoria Island.

RSVP: 07080244962, 07033068303

Omu Resort

If you’re looking for a fun, adventurous outing for you and your loved ones, Omu Resort is the place! It has so many fun activities such as rollercoaster rides, a fully functional waterpark, Quad Biking, Roller Skating, Go-Karting and a Zoo filled with all types of animals including a Lion and a Lioness. At Omu you never run out of fun things to do. Would you love to attend our Omu Resort Trip this Saturday?

Date: Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Omu Resort, 1 Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Way, Ibeju, Lekki.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Paint & Sip

Date: Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton 1, Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama 900001, Abuja.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Paint & Sip

Date: Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Brass & Copper, No 1, Olubunmi Owa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Paint & Dine

Date: Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Papiees Meatro, 18b Moore road, off Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba 100001, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Outdoor Movie Night

This is an outdoor cinema experience that will feature an American romantic fantasy thriller classic film (Ghost 1990) starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg. Also, there will be silent headphones, live music, a curated Grill Menu, Popcorn, Cocktails, Games and lots more to create an interesting ambience.

Date: Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Nakenohs Boulevard, 40 Alexander Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Let’s Go Kayaking

You can learn how to Kayak this Sunday simply by attending this Kayak Hangout.

Date: Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Ikoyi

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng