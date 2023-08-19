Connect with us

Watch Princess Take On Our Very First Episode of “The Dip”

Check out Velvety Foodies’ Delicious Catfish Pepper Soup Recipe

Making Fufu Without Pounding: Check Out This Alternative Method | WATCH

eLDee talks about Meeting His Wife & Retiring from Music on the Teju Babyface Podcast

Aanu Jide-Ojo is Helping People Discover Better Ways to Handle Mental Burdens | Watch Peace Itimi’s “How I”

Watch: Tope Mark-Odigie of REB360 details Her Entrepreneurial Journey in New Interview with Omon Odike on “Omon’s Couch”

Chiwetalu Agu Gets Candid About His Nollywood Career & Political Stance on #WithChude

Catch Up on the Latest Episodes of Iyabo Ojo’s “Gold Room” on BN TV

Velvety Foodies Shares How To Make Delicious Puff Puff In Bulk | Watch

Kikifoodies’ Delicious Ewa Agoyin Recipe Is So Easy | Watch

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Princess is the first guest to take on the first ever episode of BellaNaija’s “The Dip.”

In this fun and sweet episode, Princess answers questions ranging from her time in the house, what she’s up to now that she’s out of Biggie’s house, the housemates she would prefer to be stuck on an island with, her businesses, what she misses about the house, and other exciting questions.

Watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

