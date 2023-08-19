Watch Princess Take On Our Very First Episode of “The Dip”

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Princess is the first guest to take on the first ever episode of BellaNaija’s “The Dip.”

In this fun and sweet episode, Princess answers questions ranging from her time in the house, what she’s up to now that she’s out of Biggie’s house, the housemates she would prefer to be stuck on an island with, her businesses, what she misses about the house, and other exciting questions.

Watch: