Niniola has released another amazing video, this time for the song “Ryde,” which is taken from her newly released R&B EP “6th Heaven.”

Niniola can be seen having lots of fun with her man, as her vocals glide through and take you on a journey. Sesan directed the video, which was shot in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Song was produced by Kimzbeat.

Watch the video below: