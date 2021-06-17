KFC has landed in Port Harcourt!

Connect with us

News

New KFC restaurant has touched down in Port Harcourt.

Published

6 hours ago

 on

PH City, no need to feel left out anymore! You can now get the world-famous chicken from KFC right in Port Harcourt.

Yes, KFC has answered your requests with a spanking new Restaurant to serve you the tastiest and classiest KFC meals you are gonna love. The KFC Outlet has opened up at The Vineyard Shopping Centre – 88, Woji Road, New GRA Port-Harcourt.

If you are in Port-Harcourt, it’s time for you to head down and enjoy some delicious, crunchy and tasty chicken in a relaxed ambience that would make you come back for more. The KFC brand is committed to providing you, its esteemed customers, with a stellar dining experience.

At KFC, the safety of our customers is paramount to us, and as such, we follow strict, safety protocols in preparing, handling, and serving meals. The staff are mandated to wash their hands regularly as well as sanitize and disinfect all counters, tabletops and touchpoints. Guests are mandated to wear nose masks and sanitize before being granted entry into the restaurant.

KFC is committed to fulfilling its promise of rapid expansion to deliver delicious meals to the giant of Africa. In the past couple of years, KFC has gone from having few restaurants in Lagos to establishing several across Nigeria. This is based on the belief that every Nigerian deserves a taste of the Brand’s delicious chicken and this is why we are bringing the KFC experience to you.

KFC is fulfilling its promise to serve Nigerians world-class meal at a world-class standard. We keep expanding, and it’s all because of your love and commitment to the brand. Port-Harcourt, KFC has come to you.

Come and experience KFC’s delicious meals and our famous world-class chicken. We can’t wait to serve you.

KFC Port Harcourt Outlet
Address: The Vineyard Shopping Centre – 88, Woji Road, New GRA, Port Harcourt, Nigeria

