Style
BN Cuisine: Check Out This Crispy Fried Chicken Recipe by Sisi Yemmie
We’re sure you’ve all wondered how the world-famous brand KFC achieves its crispy and juicy chicken taste. Sisi Yemmie has come to your aid if you fall into this category.
View this post on Instagram
The cookbook author recently shared an easy mouth-watering KFC copycat recipe on how the widely successful brand achieves its famous chicken style.
So, if you’ve been thinking about trying this technique, put on your aprons, get ready, and
Enjoy the full video below