M.O.T’s New Collection Is Full Of Vibrant Pieces Your Closet Needs

Nigerian ready-to-wear womenswear brand, M.O.T led by Mo Agusto, recently launched its vibrant 2022 Collection II.

The brand’s latest offering captures the core elements of the luxe contemporary woman, merging bright and bold colours with functional and trendy designs known to be the signature of the M.O.T Woman.

According to the statement of the CEO & Artistic Director:

The brief I gave for the creation of this collection was to create pieces inspired by the bloom of summer, which embrace the vibrancy of our customers. The clean lines and bright colours of this collection embrace a distinct yet structured silhouette, which is a must-have for every statement wardrobe. Whether worn to the office, a casual affair, cocktail party, or night out on the town, the 2022 Collection II is a definite head-turner with pieces that fit into the active lifestyles of women while providing comfort and style; a staple of the M.O.T brand. The new collection is perfect for the woman who is filled with joie de vivre and ready to embrace the beautiful offerings of the season.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

See the collection below.

Credit

Brand: @motthelabel