Style
ICYMI: Adut Akech Stars In Mugler’s 2022 Spring/Summer Collection Film
Adut Akech is back at it again! The supermodel in the making has been tapped once again to star in the mega-anticipated Mugler‘s Spring 2022 visual campaign alongside all-star casts like Megan Thee Stallion, Bella Hadid and a host of others.
The fashion house presented its Spring/Summer 2022 collection two days ago with a fashion film that explores a glossy, transparent aesthetic reminiscent of the ’90s. The collection, which pays tribute to the late designer Manfred Mugler also embraces inclusivity – with pieces designed to fit all types of bodies.
As you would expect, Adut looks stunning in the film, strutting in larger-than-life hoop earrings paired with Mugler’s signature extreme cut-outs pieces.
View this post on Instagram
In a recent interview with Mugler’s Creative Director Casey Cadwallader, he tells The Cut:
We were trying to make the clothes as small and as bare as possible and try to take it to the max. Trying to work with placing shapes on the body that looked like they were held there without gravity.
Watch the full show below.
View this post on Instagram
Credits
Creative director @cadwallader
Film directors @torso.solutions
Stylist @haleywollens
Casting @julialangecasting @mmaerzinger
Music @totalfreefall
Production @division.global
Set design @liam.mooore
Choreographer @supa_blackgirl
Make-up @daniel_s_makeup
Hair @olivierschawalder
Nail @sylviemacmillan.nails
Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com
to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.