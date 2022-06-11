Connect with us

Stan Nze's Street Style Game In Paris is Unmatched

#2022 AMVCA winner Stan Nze has been having major fashion moments lately. From the past awards seasons, red carpet appearances, street style moments, and lookbook features.

This style spotlight is on the flawless street style he has been serving in Paris on an intimate trip with his wife.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

His first look featured an eye-catching olive two-piece set from AMDIDDY, an unmissable headpiece, and a pair of tasteful white sneakers. Sporting a green-dyed hair, he adds the right amount of edge to his already fascinating look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

Of course, the multi-hyphenated star’s second look did not fall short as he rocks pieces from Ken Moore displaying a gorgeous colour palette. From a pink tee, wine pair of pants, and white pair of sneakers, a chic scarf, and edgy sunglasses, there really isn’t any way to go wrong with this combo.

We can all agree that Stan Nze stays unmatched with his latest serves and we can not help but take notes from the street-style maven.

Credits

Look 1

Fit: @amdiddy

Photography: @blessingjessicaobi

Look 2

Fit: @kenmoore.com.ng

Photography: @blessingjessicaobi

