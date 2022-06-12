BNStyle Spotlight: Stan Nze & Ijeoma Grace Agwu at The 2022 Septimius Awards

Connect with us

Held in Amsterdam, Netherlands from the 6th to the 7th of June, The Septimius Awards is a prestigious award ceremony, with a strong emphasis on discovering and encouraging new independent talent, supporting visionary films and bringing together all elements of film-making and storytelling. These include fiction, non-fiction, animation, television series and scripts. The ceremony showcases a wide range of genres from Drama to Documentary. The award ceremony has a wide range of attendees which include Oscar, Emmy, Grammy and Tony winners.

Nigerian actors Stan Nze and Ijeome Grace Agu were nominated for Best African Actor and Best African Actress respectively, where Stan Nze bagged the award in his own category, yay! These duo did not just win in the award category but also in the style department.

Stan Nze appeared in an all-black custom damask tuxedo from Koch House and a pair of shimmering black boots from Bant Foots.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

The multi-award-winning actor then crowned the look with a tasteful beret, scarf, and unmissable jewellery.

Ijeoma Grace Agu might have not won in her category but no one is touching her style as she made a stunning appearance in a green monochromatic ensemble from TNL Designs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ijeoma Grace Agu (@ijeomagraceagu)

Her makeup was sophisticated, with honey blonde twisted braids in a ponytail, glittering eyes, lush lashes, and a bold red lip. These style mavens undoubtedly represented Africa admirably at such a prestigious event.

Credits

Stan Nze

Fit: @kochhouse_
Shoes: @bants_foots

Ijeoma Grace Agu

Ensemble: @tnldesigns

Styling: @ngoziokafor

