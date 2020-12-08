To Offer Better Services to its Customers, KFC opens New Outlet at the Centre of Abuja

Hello Abuja! There is a brand-new KFC Pin on the map! You called, and the Colonel answered with a new KFC Outlet to serve you the delicious KFC Chicken you love! Smack in the center of the city, the new outlet at the NNPC Mega Filling Station on Olusegun Obasanjo Way, Wuse Zone 1, is designed and set up to give you the best experience.

Now you can enjoy the same great taste of your favorite KFC Meals in the new outlet, with a wonderful ambiance that will keep you coming back for more. The KFC brand is committed to providing you, its customers, with a world-class dining experience.