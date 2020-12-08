Are you a Playwright? Here’s a Chance to win 1 Million Naira & a Publishing Deal in the 4th Beeta Playwright Competition

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

46 mins ago

 on

The Beeta Universal Arts Foundation (BUAF) spearheaded by Actress and Producer, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, announces the fourth edition of the Beeta Playwright Competition, which has over the years, birthed plays from its past winners; ‘Our Son, the Minister‘ by Paul Ugbede, ‘Jagagba’ by Abdul Qudus-Ibrahim and ‘Daughters of the East‘ by Achalugo Chioma Ezekobe; playwrights who have all gone on to experience enormous successes.

The competition’s theme for this edition is ”Through the ashes we rise – Stories of hope and resilience in a New Nigeria’‘. With a deadline for all entries on December 28th, 2020, BUAF calls for entries and is open to indigenous playwrights between the ages of 18-40 who will be judged by an esteemed panel of judges; Award-winning Playwright and Professor of the Arts, Ahmed Yerima as Chairman, Culture/Film Journalist and Arts Administrator,  Shaibu Husseini, Veteran Actress, and Producer, Ego Boyo, Theatre Producer and Writer, Ayo Jaiyesimi, Director and Actor, Kenneth Uphopho and Publisher/Bookseller, Ibiso Graham-Douglas.

 

As is the norm, ten finalists will be treated to a writing camp, from whence a winner, who stands to win prizes worth up to One Million Naira, a publishing deal with PaperWorth Books Limited and their play produced by BUAF and will be part of the nationwide University Campus Outreach, will emerge at the grand finale.

For the Beeta Playwright Competition’s fourth edition, BUAF partners once again with Union Bank and Shell Petroleum Development Company with additional support from Paperworth Books Limited, Olajide & Oyewole LLP,  Guardian Nigeria, YNaija.com, Syncity, and Bagus NG.

All entries should be submitted to www.beetauniversal.org  (Terms and Conditions Apply); follow the conversation on social media @beetaarts for more information;  contact Peter on 0803 409 7822 or email [email protected]

