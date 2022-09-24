Stakeholders celebrate with Glovo as it marks One Year Anniversary!

Glovo, one of the world’s leading multi-category delivery players, recently celebrated its one year of operations in Nigeria with a high-level stakeholder event. The event, held at the Wells Carlton Hotel in Abuja on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022, had the General Manager of the Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department of NIPOST and the representatives of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission and the Drivers Training Institute of the Vehicle Inspection Office Abuja, as well as a host of key stakeholders within the Glovo ecosystem across Nigeria in attendance.

The event presented an opportunity for Glovo to host and honor its partners and stakeholders for their contributions to the growth of the business in the past year. Guests were taken down the memory lane of Glovo’s business operations and key highlights of some achievements to date, including a robust expansion across key cities in Nigeria (Lagos, Abuja & Ibadan), with a vision to expand to other cities in the coming years. The event’s highlight was the couriers’ training held in collaboration with GIZ (German Agency for International Cooperation GmbH – Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH) under the VET Toolbox Initiative on professionalizing the skills development of delivery riders in Nigeria. Through this partnership, Glovo aims to improve the technical and soft skills of at least 300 riders collaborating with the Glovoapp.

“We are excited and honored to celebrate the first year of Glovo in Nigeria,” said Lorenzo Mayol, General Manager for Glovo Nigeria. “We owe our success stories to our partners for their unwavering hard work and contributions, our users for their consistent loyalty, trust, and support, and the couriers who collaborate with our platform. Nigeria is a key market for us due to its high and untapped potential and rapid growth, and the partnerships we have built so far have become a metaphor for endless possibilities. We remain committed to delivering value to our users, the community, and the country’s economy for years to come.” Also speaking, Tokunbo Ibrahim, Public Affairs Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa for Glovo said, “At Glovo, we are committed to our entire ecosystem of partners, couriers, and users. Our success driver so far is our culture of accountability as a company and how we leverage the strengths and capabilities of our workforce and partners to ensure quality and timely service delivery. Since commencing operations in Nigeria, we have signed over 3,000 partners with over 97% being small and medium enterprises, onboarded and trained more than 2,000 couriers, and have invested in local talent that drives Glovo’s growth in this market. We will continue to work closely with our users and the wider community to ensure we deliver value by creating economic opportunities for all our stakeholders.”

In his remarks at the event, the General Manager for the Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department of NIPOST, Gideon Shonde commended Glovo for its efforts in upskilling couriers and stated that among the over 500 licensed operators in Nigeria, what Glovo has achieved in its one year of operations is laudable particularly as it relates to investment in the training of couriers.

Over the past year of its journey in Nigeria, Glovo has partnered with local and international chains such as the Chicken Republic and KFC, also offering over 600 pharmacy products from leading chains such as HealthPlus and MedPlus. In addition, the company provides courier services for B2B and has launched its first micro-fulfillment center, a supermarket that offers affordable groceries to users called Glovo Bargains. Prices are up to 30% cheaper than competitors.

To conclude celebrations, an evening cocktail event/reception was also hosted by Glovo to toast to more years of contributing to the growth of the Nigerian quick commerce sector.

