Alex Unusual hosted over 1000 Children and Parents at the Unusual Fest

It was all fun and excitement at the inaugural edition of the Unusual Fest, as children, parents, and guardians were treated to an unforgettable experience. Unusual Fest, a one-of-its-kind academic, social, and personal enrichment event for families is convened by media personality and lifestyle influencer Alex Unusual. The event recorded tremendous success, fun, fantastic prizes, and gifts for participants.

The festival was held on the 10th and 11th of September 2022 at the Toyota Headquarters and Louise Marie Stage School Lekki for Day 1 and Day 2, respectively. Both venues were transformed into a family fun wonderland with unique toys, fun games, and activities with plenty of colors to achieve a vibrantly playful ambiance.

Over 1000 children with their parents and guardians in attendance enjoyed insightful workshops, fun stories, jokes, dance, candle making, and sip & paint sessions. There was also a mind-blowing magic session with young Nigerian magician Babs Cardini.

Facilitators and thought-leaders included Dr. Lanre Olusola, Frank Edoho, Kate Henshaw, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Eku Edewor, Dr. May Ikeora, and Timi Dakolo, among others, hosted workshops for children and adults.

Unusual Fest is part of Alex Unusual’s anti-bullying initiative that seeks to instill the correct values in children and society at large. She used the occasion to implore parents to

“listen to their children when they complain about being bullied, and can even go ahead and ask questions when they see certain changes in their children. Parents should be observant of their children. Sometimes, the little things give away so many details to what they’re going through, and they should be proactive by taking such issues to the school authorities to stamp out the problem once and for all,” she added.

As part of the activities of the Unusual Fest, Toyota Nigeria announced the winners of its ‘Own The Dream’ car-making competition. Unusual Fest and Toyota Nigeria partnered to organize a car-making competition that encourages kids to design innovative vehicles made from sustainable materials that will protect the environment. Of the numerous applicants, 17 candidates made the final list. The first prize winner, Lawrence Lasisi Yskid, received a cash sum of N 400,000, while the first and second runners-up received 250,000 and 150,000 cash prizes, respectively. In addition, all the finalists received cash gifts for their efforts.

In their collaboration with Unusual Fest, Head of Service Operations at Toyota Nigeria, Sylvester Enwerem, said,

“Our partnership with Unusual Fest has shown that there are amazing talents out there, and I wouldn’t be surprised if some of these finalists went on to do something great in science and technology. What they have learnt from this competition is that whatever our circumstances, you have the power to create amazing things because our imagination is always free to fly”.

To read more about the Unusual Fest, and catch up on all the activities at the festival, visit HERE and follow @unsuverse on Instagram.

