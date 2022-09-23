BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

After Dark Friday with Chiby

Join party host Chiby and DJ Tohbahd this Friday for a night of like never before.

Date: Friday, September 23, 2022.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe Lagos, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09081988888

Chill & Vibe

Chill & Vibe is happening this weekend, and you don’t want to miss all the fun that comes with it.

Date: Friday, September 23, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Raw Cruise Party – Premium And Fun

Time to get your dancing outfit ready for the most fun party on a Friday night with Premium And Fun.

Date: Friday, September 23, 2022.

Time 7 PM

Venue: 355 Restaurant & Lounge, 9A Oko Awo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Chill, Sip & Paint

@Chillsipandpaint is inviting you to an exciting experience of fun and art. It’s a better experience with friends and family.

Date: Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Café Mesi, 5 Ayinde Akinmade Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Caps Lock

Abuja are you ready? Caps Lock is here to shut the city down with a night of extreme fun, vibes and great music. Call your friends and tell everyone to get ready!!

Date: Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: The Ballroom Abuja, 232 Mohammadu Buhari Way, Central Business Dis, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

The Fuse Nation’s Games Night

It’s the Lagos edition of The Fuse Nation’s Games Night, you love fun, then you should be here.

Date: Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Nest Lounge,1A Hughes Avenue, Alagomeji Yaba, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Omugwo – A Play

1000 Stories Productions and Terra Kulture present a new play titled, “Omugwo.” Omugwo the play, tells the story of the lives and lies of Chimamanda, Nduka and Mama woven in a web of an emotional, thought-provoking tragedy.

Date: Saturday, September 24 – Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture Lawn, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Upbeat Books and Jump Fair 2022

Date: Saturday, September 24 – Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Upbeat Recreation Centre, 11 Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09088788994

The Love Code – A Love, Dating and Marriage Weekend

Date: Saturday, September 24 & Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Time: 9 AM & 8 AM

Venue: One Church, KM 23 Lekki – Epe Expy, beside LANDWEY Building, Eti-Osa, Sangotedo.

RSVP: HERE

2-in-1 Funtime Experience at Nike Art Gallery & Lekki Conservation Center

If you are looking for an opportunity to curate memories with your loved ones, you are a lover of art seeking to explore a new place or you are simply in need of a break from a back-to-back cycle of work and want to refuel from nature while meeting new people, then don’t miss out of the 2-in-1 Funtime Experience at Nike Art Gallery and Lekki Conservation Center with YellowLyfe Tours.

Date: Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Venue: Nike Art Gallery, 2 Oba Yekini Elegushi Rd, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or 09049027698

Hypno Nation 2022

Date: Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: The Good Beach, Plot 10B, Water Corporation Road, Trinity Ave, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Brown Roof Party

The celebration of Ibadan culture, music, tech, art and fashion.

Date: Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Trans amusement park, Bodija, Ibaban.

RSVP: HERE

Fork Fest Fork Fest is an unconventional food festival celebrating the glory of delicious delicacies with music and nostalgic activities.

Date: Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: FunPlex Resort, Beside CMD, Cmd Road, Ikosi, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Silent Disco

Date: Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bernadines Restaurant & Lounge, 44 Osolo Wy, Oshodi-Isolo, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Let’s Paint a September To Remember

Countdown to October, how best to remember September than to paint an exciting memory about it?

Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Upbeat Recreation Centre, 11 Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call or WhatsApp 08188844991

Trueflutter Singles Connect

When was the last time you had a really fun hangout with singles who are really ready to mingle? Trueflutter Singles Connect is that event you would not want to miss. You get to mingle, socialize and network. There’ll be games, speed dating, relationship coaching advice and lots of prizes to be won. The gate fee for this event is N3,000.

Time: 2pm.

Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Sea Lounge, 15b Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Any Given Sunday with Terry Apala

This Sunday Terry Apala will be live at Any Given Sunday. Entry is Free.

Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe Lagos, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Wale Waves Live Experience Wale Waves Live Experience with Brymo, Gabriel Afolayan, Dre-Sticks and many more.

Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Manhattan Hall, Eleyele Road, Jericho, Ibadan.

RSVP: HERE

Margarita Fest NG X The Margalympics Finale

The maiden edition of Margarita Festival Abuja, an adult fun fair experience with margaritas (of course), food, music, games and lots more. Come through with your squad.

Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Zodara, 2 Bujumbura St, Wuse, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Truth Village presents Etuk – Voice of Africa II

Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Truth Village, 112 Akerele Road, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, September 26, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: 08092951552, 080154907555 or 08050464099