BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Changing Faces: New Frontiers in Figurative Art

Retro Africa is delighted to announce and present ‘Changing Faces: New Frontiers in Figurative Art’, a solo contemporary art exhibition by Alimi Adewale. Alimi Adewale is a Nigerian artist who uses the medium of painting, sculptures and installations to explore urban issues and the lives of everyday people in cities. His practice combines elements of minimalism and abstraction to evoke the dynamism and intensity of the cosmopolitan environment.

Date: Friday, April 30, 2021 – Friday, June 25, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Retro Africa Gallery, 12 Ukpabi Asika, Asokoro, Abuja

Colour Codes: A Solo Art Exhibition

Timi Kakandar (b.1973) began his creative career soon after graduating from the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria in 1999. He uses painting, drawing and collage to explore his fascination with the human form in relationship to the challenges, joy, and social-political issues that emanate from living and working within the African space. His work exudes a profound intensity of bright raw colours and gestural lines that infuse a presence that powerfully engages the viewer.

Date: Friday, April 30, 2021 – Friday, June 25, 2021.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Thought Pyramid Art Centre, 18 Libreville Street Wuse 2, Abuja.

Demola Ogunajo Area Art

kó is pleased to present a solo exhibition of Demola Ogunajo, titled Area Art. This body of work is influenced by the aesthetics of local sign posters and bumper stickers adorned on busses, motorcycles and motorways in Nigeria. Demola Ogunajo uses painting to explore the philosophical complexities of modern life. He is interested in the symbolism of objects in popular culture, often with spiritual, religious or political undertones. Adopting a graphic approach, he creates surreal narratives that allude to themes of transcendence, innocence and the dialectics of good and evil. Ogunajo pays special attention to the patterns, styles and trends of the urban environment, inserting a spectacular twist into our routine experiences.

Date: Thursday, June 24 – Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Venue: 36, Cameron Road, Flat 2, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Live Jazz at the Metaphor

Jazz music and fine dining at its best.

Date: Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Venue: The Metaphor, 78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.

RSVP: 08187122351

Old Skool Thursdays: Fun with Blasts from the Past

Date: Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Avatar Hush, Plot 215, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent Discovery Mall, Wuse 2, Abuja.

RSVP: 08038960699, 07036131671 or 07033964793

EKO Fashion

What does fashion mean to you? Passion? A way of life? Business? This event is presented by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, in partnership with EbonyLife Place and Beth Modeling Agency.

Date: Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Ebonylife Place, 1637 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Turaka Jazz

Turaka Jazz is back! Get ready to be thrilled by Wole Jesutomi. You don’t want to miss this perfect blend of music, delicious cuisine and refreshing drinks.

Date: Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Turaka Rooftop, Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09068000006 or send a DM.

Open Mic

Keep calm and experience Open Mic with Tiki Cultures this Thursday.

Date: Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.

Time: 5 PM.

RSVP: 08187122351

Karaoke Thursday

This is the best mix of karaoke and partying with your buddy.

Date: Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

Bogobiri’s Inaugural Art Exhibition “People and Places”

This is an exploration of thought-provoking works by talented artists allowing for differing interpretations through various mediums. Bogobiri Art offers a relaxed environment for curious minds and artists to meet, share and dialogue.

Date: Friday, June 25, 2021.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Bogobiri House, 9 Maitama Sule, Ikoyi.

Game Night

Game Night Fridays at The Metaphor begin is a great way to unwind after a long week of hustle, and also make new friends.

Date: Friday, June 25, 2021.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: The Metaphor, 78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.

One of Those Nights at LiVE Lounge

It’s one of those nights OOTN you turn it up and live life to the max.

Date: Friday, June 25, 2021.

Time: 10 PM

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

Silent Disco Party

Silent disco party with House of Oni, 3 DJs, 3 channels, and 1 headphone.

Date: Saturday, 26 June 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

Jingle and Mingle House Party

WeHangout brings you another fun event. Jingle and Mingle House Party is a classic house fun, a time for fun vibes to make new friend, play board games, much to eat and drinks.

Date: Saturday, 26 June 2021.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos.

RSVP: WhatsApp or HERE

Basics of Forex Trading: Begin Your Journey to Financial Independence

You may have stumbled upon the idea of Forex Trading with absolutely no experience… that’s OK. You also could be involved in the market already, but making no money. You seem to be losing your hard-earned money instead of multiplying the money… you are not alone. The FOREX market is a global decentralized or over-the-counter market for the trading of currencies. This market determines foreign exchange rates for every currency. It includes all aspects of buying, selling and exchanging currencies at current or determined prices.

Date: Saturday, 26 June 2021.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Mbari Uno LearnRoom (10C, Ladoke Akintola, Ikeja G.R.A., Lagos)

RSVP: [email protected] or call +2347062944882

Oruko Mi Ni: [Reinterpreting Ibeji]

Oruko Mi Ni: [Reinterpreting Ibeji] presents Yoruba knowledge to redirect the focus from Ere Ibeji (Yoruba wooden twin figures) to the cultural traditions surrounding Ibeji – twin birth. Hosted by Afropolis and the University of British Columbia, as a two-day event from the hat brings together performer Qudus Onikeku, playwright Prof. Ahmed Yerima and scholar Dr Kọle Ade-Odutọla. this exhibition is curated by Oluwasayo Taiwo Olowo-Ake.

Date: Saturday, June 26 – Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Time: 6 PM

RSVP: HERE

Hope You Like Jammin Too

Date: Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: SAO Cafe, 25 Prince Adelowo Adedeji st, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Paint. Sip. Create

Date: Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Brass and Copper, No 1, Olubunmi Owa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Paint. Sip. Create

Date: Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama, Abuja.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Get On the Boat for EXP’s Seaside Saturdays

EXP’s Seaside invites you to wind down with the sundown. You get to explore places, jetties, bars, landmarks and more on banana boats. *COVID/SAFETY precautions:* boats will have VERY limited capacity, drinks won’t be served by us on the boats, guests with a history of motion sickness are not allowed on the boat and should not be encouraged to participate, life jackets and masks are required at all times on the boat!

Date: Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Laser Tag Fever 2

It’s another and even better Laser Tag Fever. Imagine you and your friend’s role-playing the CIA/FBI in a mission, team vs team combat in a dark room with only the neon lights of your laser tag gears and guns to guide you. How awesome is that?! You will be given the newly launched alpha guns by Laser Tag Nigeria, so expect mind-blowing pictures and maximum fun. Other variants of laser tag will feature Archery tag, boxing tag, sword-fighting tag and lots of other fun games too. PASS: One Man Mopol: N10,000 per person, and for Squad Goals (Group of 3 or more): N9500 per person.

Date: Saturday, June 26, 2021

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Wèré House, 7 Mike Adegbite Avenue, off Ladipo Omotesho Cole St, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or HERE

Cycle For Scoliosis 2021

Beyond A Curved Spine has partnered with Bikaholics of Lagos, City Cyclers, Cycology Cycling Club, PitStop Lagos and Quacktails to raise Scoliosis Awareness this year. If you’ve ever wanted to cycle for a good cause, here’s your chance.

Date: Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Time: 8 AM.

Venue: (Rendezvous Point) PitStop Lagos, 92a Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Games Night

It’s Games night with Wakawaka. There will also be food, booze, music and dance. It’s is an overnight event and the space is limited.

Date: Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Time: 9 PM

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Adulting: An open discussion for the young working-class

Becoming an adult is not an easy thing. It comes with its own set of challenges. In this event, let’s all discuss the reality of “Adulting.” What does it mean to be an adult? What does it mean to enter the workforce and navigate the work world? How do you learn to develop your self-worth properly? How do you start living on your own and managing your finances effectively? This event is hosted by Isioma Ononye and Chiamaka Onyedika, content creators and personal development enthusiasts. The speakers include Deborah Ezeagu, Girl Child Rights Activist and Convener of YouthSpaceAfrica, Adeola Adeoti, Author and Self-Help Blogger.

Date: Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Clubhouse Restaurant And Gym, 11 Aliyu Mohammed Road, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

RSVP: HERE

Kayak Hangout

Get your paddles ready! It’s another Wakawaka Kayak Hangout weekend and it promises to be fun-filled, with loads of games, food, amazing people and free Kayak tutorials.

Date: Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng