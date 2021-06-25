Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James’ Milan Fashion Week collection

World’s oldest cognac house, Martell in partnership with award-winning fashion designer Iniye Tokyo James popularly known as Tokyo James hosted the private and unveiling The “OSU” capsule collection that showcased at the 2021 Milan Fashion Week.

The private event which took place in Victoria Island witnessed a slew of notable personalities, celebrities, fashion designers and media who gathered to experience a world of high fashion and boldness paved from tenacity and ambition through the eyes of Nigeria’s renowned creative.

The event kicked off with the blue carpet reception that saw the attendance of Ronami Ogulu, Waje, Omawumi, Chef Eros, Eniafe Momodu, Veronica Odeka, Prettyboy Do were some of the people who glammed up the blue carpet at the unveiling in Lagos.



Guests were treated to an open bar that served premium Martell cocktails and an after-party with music from the renowned disc jockey DJ Neptune. One of the highlights of the event was the opening walk by the music sensation Zlatan.

The Show



As an audacious brand, Martell identifies with Tokyo James to take us on a journey to rediscovering Maison’s audacious spirit, an Osu is to be different (either by choice or something inherent) and with that difference lies a boldness paved from struggle and a road to discovering one’s true self.

The show airs on Urban Spice – Spice TV DSTV 190/GOTV 10 during the following times;

Friday 25th of June 2021 at 8:30PM

Sunday 26th of June at 11:30AM

Monday 28th of June at 9:30PM

