Mummy Summit Digital is coming up on Saturday the 26th of June!



Mummy Summit Digital is an online conference that empowers, connects and serves African mothers. Last year’s event was a huge success which received an incredible reception not only in Nigeria, but all around the world – with over 1200 attendees from 14 different countries making it the biggest Digital Conference for mothers in Sub-Saharan Africa.

This year promises to be even better. The conference will feature four exciting panels!

Mummy and Taking The Leap

Bossing Up After Babies

A discussion on How to turn your Passion into Profit.



Mummy and Finances

Becoming a Savings Savant in Uncertain Times



Mummy and The Wait

An open and honest conversation on remaining whole and centered through the struggles of Trying To Conceive and Baby Loss.



Mummy and Modern Parenting

Four Mums, Four Perspectives, One Goal

Because Motherhood looks different for everyone. Examining parenting in both Traditional and Non Traditional Family Structures.



Mummy Summit Digital will feature some of the most incredible and influential mothers in Nigeria from every sector and walk of life- all with the goal of exploring the lives and needs of the African millennial mother.

Date: 26th of June 2021

Time: 1:30PM- 6PM

Location: Zoom

Proudly Sponsored by

Blueband

Maggi

Molfix

Molped

Attendance is free, but registration is required.

Please visit www.themummysummit.com to sign up now

