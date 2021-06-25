Connect with us

Events Living Promotions

Mummy Summit Digital is coming up on Saturday the 26th of June!

Events Promotions Style

Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James' Milan Fashion Week collection

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Music Promotions Scoop

Your Exclusive Look inside the Martell x Davido Announcement Party

Events Inspired Promotions

You're Invited to "Cycle For Scoliosis" in Lagos this Saturday

Events Living Promotions

The Luxury Network Nigeria hosts Exclusive B2B Networking Event

Events Promotions

Deyemi Okanlawon joins Caroline Moore as Storyteller for Online Launch of Eureka Moments Club | 26th June

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Celebs + Everything Fast & Furious from the premiere of F9 in Nigeria

Events Music Promotions

It's TODAY! Triller presents special concert for World Music Day feat. Oxlade, Bella Shmurda & Zlatan

Events Promotions

Celebrate Father’s Day at IBOM ICON Hotel and Golf Resort | Click for a 10% Discount

Events

Mummy Summit Digital is coming up on Saturday the 26th of June!

Published

1 hour ago

 on


Mummy Summit Digital is an online conference that empowers, connects and serves African mothers. Last year’s event was a huge success which received an incredible reception not only in Nigeria, but all around the world – with over 1200 attendees from 14 different countries making it the biggest Digital Conference for mothers in Sub-Saharan Africa.

This year promises to be even better. The conference will feature four exciting panels!

Mummy and Taking The Leap
Bossing Up After Babies
A discussion on How to turn your Passion into Profit.

Mummy and Finances
Becoming a Savings Savant in Uncertain Times

Mummy and The Wait
An open and honest conversation on remaining whole and centered through the struggles of Trying To Conceive and Baby Loss.

Mummy and Modern Parenting
Four Mums, Four Perspectives, One Goal
Because Motherhood looks different for everyone. Examining parenting in both Traditional and Non Traditional Family Structures.

Mummy Summit Digital will feature some of the most incredible and influential mothers in Nigeria from every sector and walk of life-  all with the goal of exploring the lives and needs of the African millennial mother.

Date: 26th of June 2021
Time: 1:30PM- 6PM
Location: Zoom

Proudly Sponsored by
Blueband @bluebandnigeria
Maggi @maggi_nigeria
Molfix @molfixnigeria
Molped @molpednigeria

Attendance is free, but registration is required.
Please visit www.themummysummit.com to sign up now

_____________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

#BNCreativesCorner: TJ Benson is a Man of Many Talents

Eke Ndukwe Kalu: The Power of Language

Firecracker Toyeen: The Burden of Being in Too Many WhatsApp Groups

BN Hot Topic: Men, Would You Wear Beauty Products to Conceal Blemishes and Razor Cuts?

Buhari Yesufu Wants to Create More Make-Believe in Nollywood | by Dika Ofoma
Advertisement
css.php