Connect with us

News Promotions

"World’s Largest Flag" unveiled in Ibadan by designer of Nigerian Flag Taiwo Akinkunmi

News

Nigeria’s first Olympic Gold Medalist Chioma Ajunwa-Okpara is Finally Getting Her Dues

Living News Promotions

Upgrade! TECNO's new flagship sub-brand is PHANTOM

Career News Promotions

12 years of excellence births The Court Hill College - Register your Child for the 2021- 2022 academic session

News

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 386

News Promotions

Fidelity Bank's "Get Alerts in Millions" is still ON - Enter Today

BN TV Features Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Scoop of the Interesting Things that Went Down This Week

News

The Least & Most Stressful Cities in 2021, According to this Report

News

Olugbenga Owoye of Ajobank.ng wins Donors For Africa’s African Social Innovators Bootcamp Pitch Competition

News Promotions

You Stand a Chance to Get 3 Rams in the Adron Ileya-Sallah Promo

News

“World’s Largest Flag” unveiled in Ibadan by designer of Nigerian Flag Taiwo Akinkunmi

Published

14 mins ago

 on

A world record attempt for the “World’s Largest Flag to be hoisted” was unveiled in Ibadan yesterday by the Octogenarian Taiwo Akinkunmi, who designed Nigeria’s flag when he was 22 years old.

The flag covers an area of 3,275.6 square meters. The previous world record for the largest flag to be flown was held by the United Arab Emirates (Sharjah, UAE). It covered an area of 2,448.6 square meters.

The organizers of the event revealed that “the process to certify this achievement has begun and will be concluded before the flag is hoisted later this year.”

At the event were members of Pa. Akinkunmi’s family, the Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Lucky Irabor, Timi Dakolo and media representatives.

The Octogenarian gave praises to God and the senior members of the military for remembering and honouring him. He said,

“I have always dreamt about Nigeria being at the front of every good thing”

_____________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

#BNCreativesCorner: TJ Benson is a Man of Many Talents

Eke Ndukwe Kalu: The Power of Language

Firecracker Toyeen: The Burden of Being in Too Many WhatsApp Groups

BN Hot Topic: Men, Would You Wear Beauty Products to Conceal Blemishes and Razor Cuts?

Buhari Yesufu Wants to Create More Make-Believe in Nollywood | by Dika Ofoma
Advertisement
css.php