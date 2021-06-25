“World’s Largest Flag” unveiled in Ibadan by designer of Nigerian Flag Taiwo Akinkunmi

A world record attempt for the “World’s Largest Flag to be hoisted” was unveiled in Ibadan yesterday by the Octogenarian Taiwo Akinkunmi, who designed Nigeria’s flag when he was 22 years old.

The flag covers an area of 3,275.6 square meters. The previous world record for the largest flag to be flown was held by the United Arab Emirates (Sharjah, UAE). It covered an area of 2,448.6 square meters.

The organizers of the event revealed that “the process to certify this achievement has begun and will be concluded before the flag is hoisted later this year.”

At the event were members of Pa. Akinkunmi’s family, the Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Lucky Irabor, Timi Dakolo and media representatives.

The Octogenarian gave praises to God and the senior members of the military for remembering and honouring him. He said,

“I have always dreamt about Nigeria being at the front of every good thing”

_____________________________________________________

