10 Photos of Osas Ighodaro & Her Daughter Azariah That Are Too Adorable ❤️

Published

1 day ago

 on

Nothing makes us happier than a beautiful mummy-and-me moment!

Osas Ighodaro took to Instagram to post a couple of adorable photos of herself and her 5-year-old daughter, Azariah, dressed in similar outfits. As expected, Azariah is just as stunning as her mother.

Keep scrolling to see these gorgeous photos!

 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Photo Credit:
@officialosas
Photography: @m12photography
Dress: @cathystephenofficial
Dress: @wonderchildforkids
Hairstylist: @menapetite
Hairstylist: @tbeautybank
Hairpiece: @made.bylaurel1
Accessories: @antique_apparel

