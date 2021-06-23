Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Biodun Stephen set to take us on Another Hilarious Adventure with Upcoming Movie "Progressive Tailors Club" | See BTS Shots

Movies & TV Scoop

Comic Republic Inks Production Deal to Adapt its African-Based Superhero Stories for Film & TV

Features Movies & TV Nollywood

Buhari Yesufu Wants to Create More Make-Believe in Nollywood | by Dika Ofoma

Movies & TV Scoop

Last Night's Episode of #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Reunion Show was about Brighto's Triangle & the "Aggressive Cuddling"

Movies & TV Nollywood

"Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story" will Finally be on Netflix In July

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Celebs + Everything Fast & Furious from the premiere of F9 in Nigeria

BN TV Movies & TV

The First Episode of "Rumour Has It" Season 3 drops This Friday | See Official Trailer

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Jade Osiberu's Next Film "Gangs Of Lagos" stars Adesua Etomi, Tobi Bakre & Chiké as Best Friends

Career Movies & TV Scoop

Peace Hyde is Producing Netflix's First African Reality TV Series - Young, Famous & African - Starring Annie Idibia, Diamond Platnumz, Swanky Jerry

Movies & TV Scoop

Friendship, Broken Trust & Fights - A Recap of Last Night's #BBNaija "Lockdown" Reunion Show

Movies & TV

Biodun Stephen set to take us on Another Hilarious Adventure with Upcoming Movie “Progressive Tailors Club” | See BTS Shots

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Following the release of her latest cinema hit “Breaded Life” starring Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson, filmmaker Biodun Stephen is creating a new beautiful movie titled “Progressive Tailors Club” with Anthill Studios.

According to Anthill Studios Founder Niyi Akinmolayan, “This is the most Nigerian Nollywood movie ever!”

From the photos and video clips, “Progressive Tailors Club” explores all the shenanihghans that take place during a tailors club meeting. It stars Beverly Osu, Uzor Arukwe, Funnybone, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Rachael Oniga, Lizzy Jay, Adedimeji Lateef, Bolaji Ogunmola, Femi Adebayo and Kolawole Ajeyemi.

The movie is directed by Biodun Stephen and from what we can see, it’s about to be another hilarious adventure. Check on the photos!

Enjoy these BTS clips:

Set Design

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

BN Hot Topic: Men, Would You Wear Beauty Products to Conceal Blemishes and Razor Cuts?

Buhari Yesufu Wants to Create More Make-Believe in Nollywood | by Dika Ofoma

Smart Emmanuel: How Nigerian Parents Can Raise Successful Entrepreneurs

Stand To End Rape: The Myths and Realities of Sex Education

Mfonobong Inyang: There’s a Need for Financial Literacy in the Creative Sector
Advertisement
css.php