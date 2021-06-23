Biodun Stephen set to take us on Another Hilarious Adventure with Upcoming Movie “Progressive Tailors Club” | See BTS Shots

Following the release of her latest cinema hit “Breaded Life” starring Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson, filmmaker Biodun Stephen is creating a new beautiful movie titled “Progressive Tailors Club” with Anthill Studios.

According to Anthill Studios Founder Niyi Akinmolayan, “This is the most Nigerian Nollywood movie ever!”

From the photos and video clips, “Progressive Tailors Club” explores all the shenanihghans that take place during a tailors club meeting. It stars Beverly Osu, Uzor Arukwe, Funnybone, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Rachael Oniga, Lizzy Jay, Adedimeji Lateef, Bolaji Ogunmola, Femi Adebayo and Kolawole Ajeyemi.

The movie is directed by Biodun Stephen and from what we can see, it’s about to be another hilarious adventure. Check on the photos!

Enjoy these BTS clips:

Set Design