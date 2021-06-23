Tems speaks on her Relationship with God & Finding Joy as she Covers Genevieve Magazine’s Conversations Issue

On the cover of Genevieve Magazine’s Conversations Issue is the gorgeous, uber-talented singer, songwriter, producer, and BET “Best New International Act” Viewer’s Choice Awards 2021 nominee, Tems!

In her conversation with Sonia Irabor, the music star speaks candidly about her relationship with God; how she found and maintained her calm through the lockdown and finding joy in even the most chaotic of situations.

Also inside, the magazine speaks to best-selling author Bolu Babalola, Olympic athlete and World Champion Blessing Okagbare and “Living in Bondage” scribe, the AMVCA-winning Nicole Asinugo.

See Nicole’s interview below:

Behind the scenes with Tems

Credits:

Story – @sonia_irabor

Photography – @theSeyeKehinde

Styling and Creative Direction – @sonia_irabor

Makeup – @makeupbyosejulz for @zaroncosmetics

Wardrobe – @TorloweiWorld