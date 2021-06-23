Connect with us

Tems speaks on her Relationship with God & Finding Joy as she Covers Genevieve Magazine’s Conversations Issue

Published

22 hours ago

 on

On the cover of Genevieve Magazine’s Conversations Issue is the gorgeous, uber-talented singer, songwriter, producer, and BET “Best New International Act” Viewer’s Choice Awards 2021 nominee, Tems! 

In her conversation with Sonia Irabor, the music star speaks candidly about her relationship with God; how she found and maintained her calm through the lockdown and finding joy in even the most chaotic of situations.

Also inside, the magazine speaks to best-selling author Bolu Babalola, Olympic athlete and World Champion Blessing Okagbare and “Living in Bondage” scribe, the AMVCA-winning Nicole Asinugo.

See Nicole’s interview below:

Behind the scenes with Tems

Credits:

Story – @sonia_irabor
Photography – @theSeyeKehinde
Styling and Creative Direction – @sonia_irabor
Makeup – @makeupbyosejulz for @zaroncosmetics
Wardrobe – @TorloweiWorld

