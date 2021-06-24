Connect with us

Birthday Boy Daniel Etim Effiong is Effortlessly Cool!

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Several years ago today, the world was gifted with a handsome baby boy who grew up to become Daniel Etim Effiong, the guy we know and love to watch on our screens.

You may remember him best for his roles as Lanre in “The Men’s Club” or as Folarin in “Gidi Up,” but we know him as the superstar who performs his part flawlessly.

The super cool photos were released before his birthday.

Check on it:

We’re wishing you a fantastic birthday!

Photo Credit:
@etimeffiong
Styling: @officialswazzi
Photography: @ahamibeleme

