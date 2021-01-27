Bolu Babalola’s New Novel “Honey & Spice” is Being Acquired by Headline Review

“Honey & Spice“, a novel written by Nigerian author Bolu Babalola has been acquired and will be published as a “super-lead hardback” in summer 2022 by Headline Review.

The new book “Honey and Spice” was acquired by Katie Packer, commissioning editor at Headline just a few hours after its submission, buying UK and Commonwealth translation rights from Juliet Pickering at Blake Friedmann. “Honey & Spice” US and Canadian rights were acquired for a six-figure deal by William Morrow.

According to The Bookseller, “the novel “Honey & Spice” tells the story of the sharp-tongued (and secretly soft-hearted) Kiki Banjo, an expert in relationship evasion, as well as the women who make up the Afro-Caribbean Society at Whitewell University, and their attempts to avoid the mess of “situationships”, players and heartbreak. But when Kiki meets newcomer Malakai Korede—who she has publicly denounced as “The Wasteman of Whitewell”—her defences are weakened. A clash embroils them in a fake relationship to salvage both their reputations, and soon she finds herself in danger of falling for the very man she warned her girls about.”

About working with Bolu, Katie said:

Working with Bolu on her Sunday Times bestseller “Love in Colour” has been one of the highlights of my career so far, and so it was only right we continue this journey with two incredible new novels. I was hooked on “Honey & Spice” from the first chapter; so full of Bolu’s warmth, humour and love of love. The book struck a chord with the whole Headline Review team, as I know it will for masses of enthusiastic readers. I can’t wait for the world to meet Kiki in 2022.

“I am elated for the world to finally meet Kiki and Malakai. This story was years in the making and so much love was poured into it. The universe of “Honey & Spice” is so special to me; it’s one of friendship and inner growth, romance and the strength in allowing yourself to open yourself up to love and community; to be truly understood and to be seen. It is my hope that many feel understood and seen by it.” Bolu said in response to the news.

The elated author further shared the news on Instagram with a caption that read:

This has technically been four years coming, but really it’s been my whole life. Four years, three versions, a masters degree and another book in between. I am so blessed and excited to share my debut novel HONEY & SPICE!

(Plus one more!) ROMCOM BABES WE OUT HERE!! Glory be to God.❤🙏🏾🎉🌠. Slide for synopsis! I cannot wait for you to meet my babes Malakai and Kiki and the Whitewell gang. Summer 2022 baby!!!! Over the moon to be continuing this journey with my babe @katiepacker, so grateful to @headlinebooks for believing in me and I am also so happy that the U.S gets Honey & Spice at the same time thanks to @williammorrowbooks and @ellekeck who I am so GEEKED to have as my U.S editor again! As always thanks to the best lit @julietpicks ❤ and thank you to everyone who has supported and messaged me about how much Love in Colour has meant to them and how they’re excited about new writing. Means the world. Blessings blessings. We are in a very strange time and I do not underestimate or take for granted the ability to share something joyful. Gratitude. 🥂🍾🎉🎆 🍯🌶

Bolu is the author of the story collection “Love in Colour“ which was shortlisted for Waterstones’ Book of the Year 2020 and has sold 7,875 copies across all editions through Nielsen BookScan’s TCM in the UK, exempting lockdown-era sales.

Photo Credit: @boluberry