BNWeekInReview: The Must-Read Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s the weekend BNers,

Time to relive another series of thrilling adventures filled with love, movies, music, events, recognitions, lifestyle, good news, and more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wondered how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this first week in March.

President Buhari Signs Electoral Act Amendment Bill into Law – Here Are Ten Key Provisions to Note

A Conversation with Coodie & Chike on the Making of “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Receive The President’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards | See Full List of Winners

Congrats! Sisi Yemmie Has Welcomed A Baby Girl

#BNCreativesCorner: Brushes and Colours – How Cera Cerni Paints Life Into Walls

How Three Africans Use Animation, Comic Books & Augmented Reality to Tell Authentic African Stories

