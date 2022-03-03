Burna Boy Snags ‘Best Solo Act In The World’ at BandLab NME Awards 2022

Burna Boy gets another award to show that he is exceptional at what he does.

The multi-award-winning singer was recently honoured with the ‘Best Solo Act In The World’ award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, at the O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday, March 2.

Congrats to @burnaboy for winning Best Solo Act In The World at the #BandLabNMEAwards2022! 🖕 pic.twitter.com/rlK3mdQd4y — NME (@NME) March 2, 2022

“Thank you guys very much for this. My first NME [Award], Best Solo Act In The World, you get me?” Burna Boy said in his video acceptance speech. “Sad I couldn’t be there for my first NME – I know how lit the NME Awards are. You guys are probably drinking and turning up right now but hey, anyway, thank you! Appreciate that.”

Arlo Parks, Billie Eilish, Dave, Little Simz, Pyra, Rina Sawayama, Sam Fender, Tkay Maidza, and The Weeknd were among those nominated for Best Solo Act In The World.

Congrats on the award Burna — keep it up!

Watch him give his acceptance speech below: