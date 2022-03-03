Connect with us

Music

Madonna's Remix of "Frozen" featuring Fireboy DML is Here

Music

Burna Boy Snags 'Best Solo Act In The World' at BandLab NME Awards 2022

Music

Pheelz & BNXN Finally Release "Finesse" | Listen

Music

New Music + Video: Nathaniel Bassey - Adonai

Events Music

7 Major Announcements You Should Know About the 15th Edition of The Headies

Music

New Video: Adekunle Gold - Mercy

Music

New Video: FII3RD - For The Money

BN TV Movies & TV Music

A Conversation with Coodie & Chike on the Making of "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy"

Music

TMP Offisial delivers the piano version for “Move Your Body”

BN TV Music

Watch Reekado Banks' Stunning Performance of "Ozumba Mbadiwe" on 'Afrobeats Podcast'

Music

Madonna’s Remix of “Frozen” featuring Fireboy DML is Here

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Queen of Pop, Madonna has returned with an Afrobeats version of her popular 1998 track, “Frozen

Sickick‘s “Frozen” remix premiered on a TikTok video dated March 30, 2021, and spawned over 125,000 “creates”. The pop legend saw an opportunity and officially released the tune in December. There have been 49 million global streams so far, with 8.4 million coming from the United States. Fireboy DML was chosen to do a second remix, and he did a good job.

Fireboy DML is the star of the second half of the two-minute song. He takes “Frozen” in a more soulful direction, going even deeper into heartbreak.

Fireboy is enjoying success after Ed Sheeran jumped on a remix of his track “Peru“.

Listen to the track below:

Listen and download on other streaming platforms here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

BN Book Review: Singular by Adefunke Adeyemi | Review by The BookLady NG

Sekani, Nyerovwo and Ifeoluwa Get Bolu Babalola‘s “Love in Colour” from RovingHeights in the #BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut Valentine Campaign 

Kehinde Egbanubi: Sack Your Boss So You Can Be Your Own Boss… Or Not!

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Your Better Self with Akanna: Dealing With Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity (VUCA)
css.php