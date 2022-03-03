Madonna’s Remix of “Frozen” featuring Fireboy DML is Here

The Queen of Pop, Madonna has returned with an Afrobeats version of her popular 1998 track, “Frozen”

Sickick‘s “Frozen” remix premiered on a TikTok video dated March 30, 2021, and spawned over 125,000 “creates”. The pop legend saw an opportunity and officially released the tune in December. There have been 49 million global streams so far, with 8.4 million coming from the United States. Fireboy DML was chosen to do a second remix, and he did a good job.

Fireboy DML is the star of the second half of the two-minute song. He takes “Frozen” in a more soulful direction, going even deeper into heartbreak.

Fireboy is enjoying success after Ed Sheeran jumped on a remix of his track “Peru“.

Listen to the track below:

Listen and download on other streaming platforms here.