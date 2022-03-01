1da Banton enlists Kizz Daniel & Tiwa Savage on the remix of “No Wahala”

Following the success of 1da Banton‘s “No Wahala,” which became a viral smash hit, the musician has returned with a remix featuring Tiwa Savage and Kizz Daniel.

The music has all three singers singing eloquently about living a stress-free existence as their energies blend to create an incredible track. Kizz Daniel delivers the opening line, setting the tone for the remainder of the Blaise Beatz-produced single.

Listen to the track below:

Listen and download here.