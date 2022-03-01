Connect with us

Music

1da Banton enlists Kizz Daniel & Tiwa Savage on the remix of "No Wahala"

Music

New Music: John Dreyz - One More Time

Music

New Music: Black iQ & Slizzy E - Street Call

Music

New Video: Nonso Amadi - Foreigner

Music

New Video: KCee - True Love

Music

New Music + Video: Diamond Platnumz - Gidi

Music

New Music: Sess - Revival

Music

Watch Omah Lay and Justin Bieber’s Video for New Single “Attention”

Music

New Music: Magixx - Chocolate

Music

Burna Boy Snags 'Best Solo Act In The World' at BandLab NME Awards 2022

Music

1da Banton enlists Kizz Daniel & Tiwa Savage on the remix of “No Wahala”

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Following the success of 1da Banton‘s “No Wahala,” which became a viral smash hit, the musician has returned with a remix featuring Tiwa Savage and Kizz Daniel.

The music has all three singers singing eloquently about living a stress-free existence as their energies blend to create an incredible track. Kizz Daniel delivers the opening line, setting the tone for the remainder of the Blaise Beatz-produced single.

Listen to the track below:

Listen and download here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Adebayo Adeleke: Building Better Opportunities For Women in Business

Mz Chizzy: Six Little Blunders to Avoid in Canada

BN Book Review: Singular by Adefunke Adeyemi | Review by The BookLady NG

Sekani, Nyerovwo and Ifeoluwa Get Bolu Babalola‘s “Love in Colour” from RovingHeights in the #BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut Valentine Campaign 

Kehinde Egbanubi: Sack Your Boss So You Can Be Your Own Boss… Or Not!
css.php