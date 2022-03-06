Trust Us, You’ll Love these Highlights From Davido’s Show at The 02 Arena London

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

On the 5th of March 2022, Nigerian superstar musician Davido performed to a fully-booked audience at the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena in London and these videos from fans show that it was an electrifying experience.

Davido performed his years-old hits – Skelewu, Gobe, Aye – entertained fans with his globally acclaimed jams, IF and Fall, and then set the roof on fire with his more recent hits High (with Adekunle Gold), Champion Sound (with South Africa’s Focalistic) and Baddest Boy Remix (with Skiibii).

The music star also brought notable artists on stage, including Zlatan, CKay, Patoranking, Mayorkun, Adekunle Gold, Pheelz, Victony, Yung Bleu, Not3s, Tion Wayne, Russ Millions, among others, with Jamaica’s Popcaan surprising him on stage.

Watch some of the highlights below:

 

Photo Credit: @michaeltubescreations

