Newlyweds Mercy Aigbe & Kazim Adeoti Cover the February Issue of Media Room Hub Magazine

Newlyweds Mercy Aigbe & Kazim Adeoti Cover the February Issue of Media Room Hub Magazine

4 hours ago

On the February cover of Media Room Hub magazine are actress Mercy Aigbe and her Kazim Adeoti whose special and unique love story will fascinate you.

The magazine says:

The recently wedded couples whose marital journey started from work/business partnership and has been engulfed with friendship, happiness and love. Mercy Aigbe @realmercyaigbe is a celebrity screen goddess who has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry, and her husband Kazim Adeoti is the Co-Founder of Ibakatv and chairman of Adekaz production.

Like all successful people, Mercy’s rise to stardom was orchestrated by hard work, marked with numerous disappointments, and graced with doggedness.

The announcement of their marriage threw the social media space into a frenzy and several narratives were birthed by naysayers. Mercy Aigbe’s posits in this interview that she wasn’t surprised and pleads with Nigerians to respect her choice as she is happy and not the first woman to be a second wife.

In the interview with the magazine, the couple share how they met and what it feels like to find love. Kazim Adeoeti also addresses all the social media drama.

See their photos below:

Watch their interview below:

Credits:
Editor-In-Chief: Azuka Ogujiuba @azukaogujiuba
Content Writer: Michael Akpanebe @michaeldpoet
Photography: @Klalaphotography

