Birthday Slay! Juliet Ibrahim Is As Fine As Ever

Toke Makinwa's tips on how to plan a group trip

How Three Africans Use Animation, Comic Books & Augmented Reality to Tell Authentic African Stories

Relationships, Social Media & Reality - Blessing Okoro Gets Real on this episode of “#WithChude”

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi Joins TNC Africa As Co-Founder and Executive Producer

MTV Shuga Tackles Gender Based Violence with New Docu-Series "What Makes A Man"

A Conversation with Coodie & Chike on the Making of "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy"

Nollywood Stars Showed Up for Faithia Williams’ Birthday Celebration Over the Weekend

Don't Miss this Episode of "Tea with Tay" with Taymesan & Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

"Insecure" Co-stars Yvonne Orji & Jay Ellis Had All Eyes On Them At The 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Birthday Slay! Juliet Ibrahim Is As Fine As Ever

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Actress Juliet Ibrahim is entering her new age and looking finer than ever. She opted for a super stylish shoot with looks from Jason Porshe. Posed in a series of shots by Ghanaian photographers Elebute Tunbosun Olamide, the photos spotlight Juliet’s sultry glow.

Celebrating her new age while sharing photos on her Instagram page, she wrote;

2022 for me is the ‘grown and sexy’ year. I have been blessed beyond words and I am grateful to God. My appreciation also extends to those who have been in my corner and have supported me and my vision.

Having my birthday coincide with International Women’s Month is significant to me because women are unique, strong, and special in a variety of ways. It gives me great pride to have unlocked my potential and I pledge to motivate many other women to do the same.

Lastly, I want everyone to say a prayer with me today for God’s grace to abound in my life.

Check out the gorgeous looks below:

First Look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim)

Second Look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Styled By Timi Rogers (@styledbytimi)

Credits
Styling – @styledbytimi
Outfit – @tokbytimirogers @jasonporshe
Makeup – @make_upbykilo
Hair styling – @olamidestouch
Video – @virgin_filmz

Tangerine Africa


