Birthday Slay! Juliet Ibrahim Is As Fine As Ever

Actress Juliet Ibrahim is entering her new age and looking finer than ever. She opted for a super stylish shoot with looks from Jason Porshe. Posed in a series of shots by Ghanaian photographers Elebute Tunbosun Olamide, the photos spotlight Juliet’s sultry glow.

Celebrating her new age while sharing photos on her Instagram page, she wrote;

2022 for me is the ‘grown and sexy’ year. I have been blessed beyond words and I am grateful to God. My appreciation also extends to those who have been in my corner and have supported me and my vision. Having my birthday coincide with International Women’s Month is significant to me because women are unique, strong, and special in a variety of ways. It gives me great pride to have unlocked my potential and I pledge to motivate many other women to do the same. Lastly, I want everyone to say a prayer with me today for God’s grace to abound in my life.

Check out the gorgeous looks below:

First Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim)

Second Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Styled By Timi Rogers (@styledbytimi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elebute Tunbosun Olamide (@olamidestouch)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elebute Tunbosun Olamide (@olamidestouch)

Credits

Styling – @styledbytimi

Outfit – @tokbytimirogers @jasonporshe

Makeup – @make_upbykilo

Hair styling – @olamidestouch

Video – @virgin_filmz