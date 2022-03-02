Connect with us

Chef Eros Opens New Culinary Arts Space ‘ILÉ’ in California, Hollywood 👏🏽👏🏽

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Chef Eros is bringing African delicacies to a new level of international recognition!

The professional chef has his new culinary arts venue, ILÉ, in Hollywood, California. ILÉ, which means “Home” in Nigerian Yoruba, is a new concept kitchen and experiential dining room.

“I have come a long way. It’s been a great journey,” he wrote in a caption alongside photos of the logo, the new space, and a glimpse of the cuisine guests will experience. “I was born in Benin City, Nigeria, studied international business management in the United Kingdom, moved back home to Lagos to learn more about my culture and cooked our food.”

My second restaurant @ile.eros is an authentic Nigerian restaurant located in Lagos and presents proudly Nigerian cuisine. At ILÉ – Los Angeles, we bring that same concept of inclusive cultural cuisines, we fuse traditions and we discuss about the west African continent and her culture.

Open for private tastings by invitation and referral only, the first menu “CHASING DRUMS” will tell the stories of a west African people. Six west African people actually. A people with a huge drum tradition. The Senegalese; The Sierra Leonians; The Ghanaians; The Nigerians… Yoruba, Igbo & Hausa.

Over multiple courses, we will talk, wine and dine. I invite you to celebrate with me today and engage about this new chapter. With love,
Eros

 

