Veuve Cliquot created a Memorable VIP Experience for the Guest at the 2022 NPA Lagos Polo Tournament

All roads led to Lagos Polo Club, Ikoyi for the return of #VCPoloLagos – an elegant affair that has long attracted celebs, style aficionados & polo enthusiasts to its celebration of champagne and polo.

Known as one of the most glamorous and stylish events of the season, Veuve Clicquot hosted the creme de la creme of the Lagos society, to an exclusive VIP experience at the 2022 NPA Lagos Polo Tournament. Among the attendees at the celebrity-filled soirée were Joselyn Dumas, Toke Makinwa, Maria Chike Benjamin, Temi Marcella, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Akin Faminu, Dakore Akande, Prince Enwerem, Omowunmi Dada, Stephanie Coker, Enyinna Nwigwe, amongst others.

Renowned as the sport of kings, the 2022 NPA Lagos Polo tournament attracted international and local enthusiasts of the sport to witness a world-class tournament where professional players from across Nigeria and around the world competed for highly coveted trophies.

For two consecutive weekends (19th-20th February & 26th-27th February), Veuve Clicquot hosted Lagos city’s fashionable celebrities, influencers, polo enthusiasts and champagne lovers to a bubbly afternoon fête loaded with fast-paced equestrian polo matches, a vast array of high-end fashion, and of course, Veuve Clicquot champagne.

Set in the breathtaking views of the Lagos Polo Club grounds, guests showed up in vibrant hues and statement outfits— channelling the ‘Bloom in the Sun’ dress code and were welcomed to an exciting VIP experience with Veuve Clicquot. The day’s affairs took place in a picturesque clear marquee, the perfect shield against Lagos’s torrid weather where guests enjoyed premium views of the match from an exclusive and beautiful garden lounge setting. The lounge also featured an outdoor terrace, complete with parasols for guests who preferred an up-close view of the game. Regardless of their viewing preference, guests enjoyed glasses of Veuve Clicquot champagne and a selection of gourmet canapes from Chef Eros.

“The Veuve Clicquot VIP experience at the 2022 NPA Lagos Polo Tournament was an occasion to welcome back Polo in style while embracing the fun and delightful spirit that embodies the Veuve Clicquot brand. The turn-out was great, we delivered an amazing experience and truly, it felt good to be back!” said Wole Awoleke, Moët Hennessy Marketing Manager.

Bringing each day to a close, was an unforgettable after-party experience – The Rich and Famous night, featuring specially curated DJ sets from someone of Nigeria’s finest such as DJ consequence and the most energetic host, Jimmie Akinsola who kept the crowd lively all night long.

Veuve Clicquot created an unforgettable lifestyle experience of collective joy in grandeur and class.

