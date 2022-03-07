Avila Natrualle rewards Distributors & launches a Fashion Brand at their Annual Distributors Summit and Excellence Award | Get the Scoop

Avila Naturalle , one of the leading manufacturers of natural skincare products in Nigeria recently launched its new Fashion brand on Friday, February 25, 2022, in Lagos.

Avila Fashion was launched in Lagos during a dinner event to mark the grand finale of the company’s annual distributors summit and excellence award (ANDSEA 2022) as models showcased the brand’s flagship styles which are designed to cater for varying clothing from different categories including the Corporate, Smart Native, Contemporary Casual and Fast Fashion ensembles.

Guests at the event were treated to an electrifying showcase of different fashion masterpieces as the Fashion brand was officially unveiled amidst glitz, glamour and resounding cheers as the models took turns to display some of the styles.

Pleasant reactions followed the unveiling as guests, comprising majorly of key stakeholders, media personnel and distributors of the other Avila Divisions, expressed their satisfaction and excitement of what they saw, describing the launch of the Avila Fashion brand as a welcome development that will complement the beauty and body care division and cater for the clothing needs of Nigerians.

The event also witnessed the presentation of awards and special prices to its best-performing distributors rewarded its top-performing distributors nationwide. The prizes include an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai to five top performers across the different distribution categories and other mouth-watering prizes.

The winners were Chinyere Orji who emerged as the Overall Best Diamond Partner in 2021; Taiwo Asambe as Best Overall Major Distributor, 2021; Barrister Precious Oyeogbe as Best Overall Mini Distributor, 2021; Monica Davidson as Best Overall International Distributor; and Mary Jane Ebogu as Best Overall Performer, 2021 Discount Promo.

Other winners that were also recognised and awarded at the ever are: In the Diamond Category – Top Diamond Partner-Northern Region-Adeola Adeyanju(Zaria); Top Diamond Partner-Southern Region-Esohe Omorogbe(Benin); Top Diamond Partner-Western Region Hafsat Balogun(Lagos) and Top Diamond Partner-Eastern Region- Precious Onyinye(Aba).

In the Major Distributor Category – Top Major Distributor -Northern Region-Mrs Margaret (Abuja); Top Major Distributor-Southern Region-Rosabel Ogbomo(Benin); Top Major Distributor-Western Region-Kemi Adesalu (Lagos); Top Major Distributor-Eastern Region-Ngumezi Chidimma(Owerri); Top Major Distributor-International- Florence Ufedo Audu(Ghana).

In the Mini Distributors Category – Top Mini Distributor-Northern Region-Eunice Edi(Jos); Top Mini Distributor-Southern Region-Omorogbe Esohe Rachael(Benin); Top Mini Distributor-Western Region-Adegbite Adepeju Faizat(Ibadan); Top Mini Distributor-Eastern Region-Ngumezi Chisom(Owerri) and Top Mini Distributor- International- Monica Davidson (Ghana).

Other Award Winners are: Adeola Adeyanju won Creativity Award 2021; Orimolade (M Hub Enterprises) won the Digital Innovation Award 2021; Samuel Olayinka won the Customer-Centric Award 2021; Ade Esther won the Most Passionate Partner Of The Year; Adediwura Olufemi won the Most Dedicated Partner Of The Year; Victoria Onyeanula won the Most Diligent Distributor Award; Toyosi Famakinwa won the Social Media Savvy Award; while the President’s Special Recognition Award went to Nkechi Emmanuel.

The distributors who were specially acknowledged during the Dinner and Award ceremony amidst glitz and fanfare were visibly excited about the company’s gesture of appreciation, which they described as a good motivation to strive for better performance in the new year.

See more photos:

