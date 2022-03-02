Congratulations to the Dean Clan! Korra Obidi Has Welcomed Her Second Child

Connect with us

Published

53 mins ago

 on

The Dean clan has a new addition.

Dancer Korra Obidi has given birth to her second child, a baby girl named Athena. She revealed the news via Instagram on Tuesday, announcing that her new bundle of joy was born through unmedicated natural water birth.

Welcome the latest addition to the #DeanClan @AthenaDean_,” the dancer wrote in a caption to a photo of her newborn laying with her, her husband Justin Dean, and big sister June. Follow her to see her face. Debuting 9 am PST 3/2/22. It was an unmedicated natural water birth on Live Video Facebook by the amazing @thevitalwoman. The most empowering experience was catching my baby in my hands. My family @drjustindean @junedean_ catching her and ushering her to the world.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KORRA OBIDI DEAN (@korraobidi)

Korra and Justin have been married for four years and we’re thrilled to see their family continue to grow.

