Korra Obidi Announces Her First Children's Book "Korra and the Last Seed of Odinani"

Pere is Chinasa Anukam’s Date in Episode 2 of “Is This Seat Taken”

Jemima Osunde, Efa Iwara & Eso Dike talk Thriving as an Actor in Nollywood on "Ndani Real Talk"

Odunayo Eweniyi wins Forbes Woman Africa Technology and Innovation Award | See Full List of Winners

Tems Nominated as Global Music Star for Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2022

Enioluwa Adeoluwa Tells What It’s Like Advocating for Other Femme Boys in Nigeria in Paper Magazine

The Kardashian Sisters & Mum Sizzle on the Cover of Variety

Divorce and Finding Love Again... Listen to Five Episodes of Snatcha & Nikki Laoye's Podcast

The Highly-Anticipated "Bridgerton" Season 2 Trailer is Finally Here!

Lilian Esoro Turns Up The Glam Factor For Her Birthday

Korra Obidi has added author to her already impressive résumé with the release of her new children’s book “Korra and the Last Seed of Odinani,” which educates kids about Nigerian culture while entertaining all readers.

The book, published by McBride Collection of Stories LLC, tells the story of Princess Korra, who is on a journey to preserve the Delta’s seven kingdoms. She sees pollution as a source of danger. To find a solution, she combines conventional family guidance and new-age thinking.

This is a must-read for the entire family.

 

“Korra and the Last Seed of Odinani” is officially on sale.

