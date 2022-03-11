Korra Obidi Announces Her First Children’s Book “Korra and the Last Seed of Odinani”

Korra Obidi has added author to her already impressive résumé with the release of her new children’s book “Korra and the Last Seed of Odinani,” which educates kids about Nigerian culture while entertaining all readers.

The book, published by McBride Collection of Stories LLC, tells the story of Princess Korra, who is on a journey to preserve the Delta’s seven kingdoms. She sees pollution as a source of danger. To find a solution, she combines conventional family guidance and new-age thinking.

This is a must-read for the entire family.

