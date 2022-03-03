A Mouthwatering Pasta Recipe to Try This Week, Courtesy of Ify’s Kitchen

Ify’s Kitchen returns with yet another delicious pasta recipe infused with Nigerian condiments to create an amazing burst of flavour.

She wrote on her channel:

This pasta dish is extraordinary in every single way. we make use of local ingredients to create an amazing burst of flavours. This pasta recipe is a must-try because you will love it.

Ingredients you will need:

3 Bonga fish

Salt to taste

Seasoning cubes

1 heaped tablespoon ground crayfish

I tablespoon iru

Palm oil

1 cup sliced onions

3 tomatoes

3 large Paprika peppers

2 green bell peppers

5 Scotch bonnet

1 large onion

I pack spaghetti

Watch and learn: