A Mouthwatering Pasta Recipe to Try This Week, Courtesy of Ify’s Kitchen
Ify’s Kitchen returns with yet another delicious pasta recipe infused with Nigerian condiments to create an amazing burst of flavour.
She wrote on her channel:
This pasta dish is extraordinary in every single way. we make use of local ingredients to create an amazing burst of flavours. This pasta recipe is a must-try because you will love it.
Ingredients you will need:
3 Bonga fish
Salt to taste
Seasoning cubes
1 heaped tablespoon ground crayfish
I tablespoon iru
Palm oil
1 cup sliced onions
3 tomatoes
3 large Paprika peppers
2 green bell peppers
5 Scotch bonnet
1 large onion
I pack spaghetti
Watch and learn: