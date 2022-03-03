Stephanie & Caroline Hutchings Read Hearbreak Stories in this Episode of “Me, Her & Everything Else”

It’s another episode of Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun‘s podcast “Me, Her, & Everything Else.”

“Me, Her, & Everything Else” is a podcast on women, culture, and lifestyle. Stephanie takes you on a trip to encourage women and share their experiences.

This week’s episode features listener submissions of heartbreak stories, and Stephanie is joined by Caroline Hutchings. They read and provide their thoughts and solutions.

Watch: