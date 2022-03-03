Toke Makinwa’s tips on how to plan a group trip

Toke Makinwa is back with another episode of “Toke Moments“, and this week she’s talking about planning a group trip.

She wrote on her YouTube channel:

First off I love being black, I love my girlfriends, I love a group trip but let’s not lie, planning the vacation can be a lot of work. From indecisiveness to date changes, picking the holiday spot, getting everyone to agree to group activities…… Pheeeeeeew! The whole process from start to finish is always memorable.

Watch: